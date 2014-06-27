Foreign investment in UAE rises 9% to $10.5bn in 2013

UAE moves up to second biggest recipient in west Asia behind Turkey as investment in Saudi Arabia falls for fifth year

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 27 June 2014 9:46 AM

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Gulf countries weakened in 2013 although the UAE reported a bumpy recovery to become the second biggest recipient in west Asia.

Overall, FDI into west Asia decreased by nine percent to $44 billion, failing to recover for the fifth consecutive year from the fall registered in 2009, UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 20141 revealed.

It said high and persistent regional tensions continue to increase political uncertainty and hold back foreign direct investors.

While in countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, FDI flows continue to follow a downward trend, in others like Turkey and the UAE, FDI recovery was weak or bumpy with flows remaining well below their pre-crisis level.

Only in Iraq and Kuwait have FDI flows been on an upward trend in recent years, reaching record levels in 2013 and 2012, the report said.

Turkey remained west Asia's main FDI recipient in 2013, with flows maintaining almost the same level as in the previous year – close to $13 billion.

FDI flows to the UAE continued their recovery, positioning this country as the second FDI recipient in the region after Turkey.

They increased by nine percent to $10.5 billion, albeit well below their level in 2007. This FDI recovery went with the economy rebounding from the 2009 debt crisis, driven by both oil and non-oil activities, the report said. 

Flows to Saudi Arabia declined for the fifth consecutive year. They dropped by 24 percent to $9.3 billion, moving the country from the second to the third largest host economy in the region.

"This decline has taken place despite a range of large capital projects under way in infrastructure and in downstream oil and gas, mainly refineries and petrochemicals," the report said.

It added that FDI flows to Kuwait are estimated to have decreased by 41 percent in 2013, after having reached record highs in 2012 owing to a one-off acquisition deal worth $1.8 billion.

The report noted that FDI outflows from West Asia increased by 65 percent in 2013, boosted by rising flows from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"The GCC countries enjoy a high level of foreign exchange reserves, and while each of them augmented its investment abroad, a quadrupling of outflows from Qatar and a 159 percent growth in flows from Kuwait explain most of the increase," the report said.

It added that outward FDI from the region is likely to continue to increase. In contrast, prospects for inward FDI remain bleak, as rising political uncertainty is a strong deterrent.

The report also said that global FDI will rise 12.5 percent to $1.62 trillion this year as the economic recovery tempts China, private equity and big companies to spend their warchests.

It also forecast sustained growth in coming years for FDI, reaching $1.75 trillion in 2015 and $1.85 trillion in 2016.

Related:

Stories

UAE rises in popularity for global foreign investors

UAE sees foreign investments rise to $9.6bn

Bahrain foreign investment tops $989m

Foreign direct investment down 68% in Lebanon

Galleries
Abu Dhabi leads the world's richest wealth funds

Abu Dhabi leads the world's richest wealth funds

Companies

United Nation Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking