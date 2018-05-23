Are you Vegan or Vegetarian? Here's where to eat this Ramadan in the UAE

While options for vegans and vegetarians in the UAE are scarce, we found several joints that offer a large variety of suitable dishes, including truffle beetroot ravioli, chickpea vegan burgers and raw chocolate cakes. Take your pick:

Urth by Nabz&G

The healthy eatery experiments with vegetarian alternatives for popular Arabic dishes. For Iftar, they serve has a five-course meal comprising soup, salad, appetiser, main meal and dessert.

Dishes include vegan Mulukhieh, stuffed vegetables and Okra stew. Urth also offers gluten, wheat and dairy free substitutes to diners with intolerances. It is located in JLT cluster J on the lake side.

Supernatural Kitchen

The 100% raw, vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free restaurant serves dishes such as crispy "not duck" style rolls made with coconut and courgette wrappers filled with crispy 'not duck', spring onion and cucumber.

Mains include truffle beetroot ravioli with tender greens, rose petal and walnut salad while raw desserts include chocolate orange raw cake. Supernatural Kitchen is located at Galeries Lafayette in The Dubai Mall.

Vurger

A vegan burger is the obvious choice at Vegan restaurant Vurger, and more of less the only choice. Coming with sides of fries and garden salads, the burgers are meatless and feature vegan favourites such as quinoa, chickpea patty and brown rice. It is located at JLT cluster Y. It also has dairy free shakes including peanut buttercup milkshake with coconut milk.

Life’n One

The wellness centre and concept shop also boasts a vegan café which serves dishes such as chickpea omlette with vegan cream cheese, vegan burger with vegan mayo and aubergine and zucchini pasta with ginger and cashew. Life’n One is located in Jumeirah 1.

Comptoir 102

One of Dubai’s first vegan cafés, Comptoir 102 sources its ingredients from local organic farms and changes its menu daily according to seasons. Dishes include seaweed pesto, vegetable sandwich and vegan cream cheese crostini. It also features a concept jewellery store and organic grocery shop. The café is located in Jumeirah 1, opposite Palm Strip Mall.

Kababji Grill

Despite common perceptions, Arabic restaurants offer plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians. Kababji, for example, has stuffed grape leaves, fried potato and quinoa Raheb salad which is more of a dip mainly made with aubergines. The restaurant is located in Dubai Marina

Pinza

Oh my vegan pizza with vegan mozzarella cheese and vegan Mexican chipotle sausage as well as truffle vegan with vegan mushroom deli slices and vegan truffle sauce. Pinza also serves various salads and desserts. It is located in Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle and Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

Nutri Bowl

During Ramadan, buy one signature bowl and get the second free. Bowl options include marinated tofu with edamame beans and avocado, while Nutri rolls include a vegetarian option with chickpeas, coriander and beansprout. Customers can also build their own bowls. Nutri is located in Media City, building 10.

25 Degrees North

Serving North Indian cuisine, the restaurant boasts vegetarian and vegan dishes such as vegetable curries with paneer stuffed with dried fruits as well as Malai kofta comprising cheese balls cooked in special gravy. Dal (lentils) come in four options, some including black lentil and kidney beans. 25 Degrees North is located in Damac Tower, Barsha Heights.

Nourish

It doesn’t have plenty of vegan and vegetarian options but it does make great dishes such as edamame pods with soya and lemon, veggie bowl and almond and date energy sweet snacks. It is located in Kitchen Nation, Lake Shore Tower, JLT.

Biorganic Café:

The organic food store and café serves healthy dishes such as buckwheat pancakes, quinoa omlette, avocado toast, chia bowl with coconut milk and even Arabic favourites including foul moudamas. Lighter options are gluten free oat porridge. Biorganic Café is located in Barsha Heights.

Under 500

You can build your own vegan or vegetarian bowl at Under 500, or opt for most popular choices including kale and lentil soup, spinach soup, rainbow quinoa or black bean burger with vegan patty. For dessert, try the Acai Bowl with granola. Under 500 is located in Dubai Marina.

Poke Poke

The sushi concept has plenty of options non-meat eaters, including the farmer bowl with truffle yuzu ponzu and vegan bowl with tofu and shoyu shallot. Alternatively, make your own dish with various add-ons.

Desserts include paleo biscotti with almond and coconut flour and almonds. Poke Poke is located across the UAE including in JLT and Jumeirah.

Freedom Pizza

The homegrown pizza concept offers several options for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free customers, including the Free-Gan with vegan cheese.

Vegetarian options are Mother Earth with spinach, artichoke and other vegetables as well as Plant Eater with mushrooms, bell peppers and black olives. Customers can also create their own pizza. Orders are available in store across the UAE and via the website or app.