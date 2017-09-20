Construction begins on new Dubai landmark One Za'abeel

The mixed-use development by Ithra consists of two towers linked by the world's largest cantilever floating at 100 meters above ground
By Lubna Hamdan
Wed 20 Sep 2017 11:06 AM

Ithra Dubai, the real estate developer owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), today announced it has begun construction on its mixed-use development project One Za’abeel, expected to become one of Dubai’s leading landmarks.

The project, due to be completed in Q4 2020, consists of two towers linked by the world’s largest cantilever, The Linx, floating at 100 metres above ground and offering fine restaurants and lounges.

The overall development consists of a luxury hotel, residences, serviced apartments, office spaces and a retail podium.

“With the recent appointment of ALEC Engineering & Contracting LLC as the main contractor, the project has now entered an exciting phase of construction where One Za’abeel and its panoramic 210-metre sky concourse 'The Linx' will in due course re-shape the ever-exciting Dubai skyline,” said Issam Galadari, director and chief executive of Ithra Dubai.

The firm is on track to deliver the project, with site excavation, preparatory works, shoring and piling already completed, as well as the construction of a seven-floor basement currently underway.

The towers consist of 67 and 57 floors respectively, and both rise up from a structure consisting of three podium levels and seven basement levels.

The project has a total built up area of 480,000 square meters.

