Saudi's transport authority suspends issuance of private taxi licenses

Owners of taxi smartphone applications must approve all prices in various cities through the Public Transport Authority
By Jeremy Lawrence
Sun 10 Sep 2017 09:57 AM

Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority (PTA) has suspended the issuing of private taxi licenses and any additional vehicles being used as taxis. 

The measure is said to be a temporary one ahead of the completion of a wide-ranging review of the taxi sector in the country.

The announcement also instructed the owners of taxi smartphone applications to approve all prices in various cities of the kingdom through the PTA before applying them, and publish them in a clear manner in the locations of these companies.

These directives were issued by the head of the PTA, Dr. Rumih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih. Other measures included not publishing any advertisement for the products of the application companies or employment advertisements without reference to the Authority.

This includes advertisements in the print media, audio and social networks, and the immediate suspension of the license of any company that violates the content of this decision and its binding paragraphs for all without exception.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Oman's SalamAir appoints new CEO

Oman's SalamAir appoints new CEO

11 Sep 2017
Transport
Safest drivers in the UAE revealed

Safest drivers in the UAE revealed

10 Sep 2017
Transport
Lufthansa to suspend Frankfurt-Doha flights next month

Lufthansa to suspend Frankfurt-Doha flights next month

10 Sep 2017
Transport
Number of Dubai Metro users reaches one billion

Number of Dubai Metro users reaches one billion

10 Sep 2017
Transport
Emirates stalling on A380 order over superjumbo's future

Emirates stalling on A380 order over superjumbo's future

07 Sep 2017
Transport
Gulf Air increases Moscow daily flights

Gulf Air increases Moscow daily flights

07 Sep 2017
Transport
Dubai's SOUQ.com inks deal to buy delivery firm Wing.ae

Dubai's SOUQ.com inks deal to buy delivery firm Wing.ae

06 Sep 2017
Retail
Middle East airlines see passenger demand growth rise in July

Middle East airlines see passenger demand growth rise in July

06 Sep 2017
Transport
UAE's Etihad appoints new CEO for engineering unit

UAE's Etihad appoints new CEO for engineering unit

06 Sep 2017
Transport
Nissan unveils new electric car in bid to drive off competition

Nissan unveils new electric car in bid to drive off competition

06 Sep 2017
Transport