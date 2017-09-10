Saudi's transport authority suspends issuance of private taxi licenses

Owners of taxi smartphone applications must approve all prices in various cities through the Public Transport Authority

Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority (PTA) has suspended the issuing of private taxi licenses and any additional vehicles being used as taxis.

The measure is said to be a temporary one ahead of the completion of a wide-ranging review of the taxi sector in the country.

The announcement also instructed the owners of taxi smartphone applications to approve all prices in various cities of the kingdom through the PTA before applying them, and publish them in a clear manner in the locations of these companies.

These directives were issued by the head of the PTA, Dr. Rumih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih. Other measures included not publishing any advertisement for the products of the application companies or employment advertisements without reference to the Authority.

This includes advertisements in the print media, audio and social networks, and the immediate suspension of the license of any company that violates the content of this decision and its binding paragraphs for all without exception.