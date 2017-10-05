Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in India

Medical emergency forced Muscat carrier to land in Hyderabad
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 05 Oct 2017 11:22 AM

An Oman Air flight from Muscat to Bangkok was forced to land in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Wednesday following an in-flight medical emergency.

“Oman Air flight number WY811 bound for Bangkok, Thailand on October 4, was diverted to Hyderabad, India because of a sick guest on board,” the airline said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The captain made the decision to divert it after it became apparent that the guest required urgent medical attention. The plane landed safely in Hyderabad at 3.17 UTC.”

In another tweet, the airline added that the flight later took off towards Bangkok and was scheduled to land at 16:05 UTC.

Indian media reported that the 63-year-old passenger who had fallen ill was rushed to city’s Apollo Medical Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

