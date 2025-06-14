Sharjah cuts traffic fatalities by 24% amid ongoing safety campaigns

Sharjah Police significantly reduced traffic accident fatalities by 24 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, achieving a rate of 1.76 deaths per 100,000 people.

This success highlights the effectiveness of their proactive strategies in enhancing road safety and preventing accidents.

The Traffic and Patrols Department, in collaboration with the Security Media Department, conducted 12 targeted campaigns against dangerous driving behaviours, including:

Distracted driving

Improper parking

Jaywalking

Speeding

Unsafe motorcycle use

Sharjah traffic safety

These programs reached nearly 905,895 individuals across the emirate.

Additionally, the Traffic and Patrols Department supported road safety by securing 272 events and activities.

They also provided traffic assistance for 1,976 maintenance and development projects on roads and infrastructure, improving traffic flow and boosting overall safety readiness.

Brigadier General Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department, attributed these positive results to community engagement and increased public awareness and compliance.

He thanked the public for their cooperation, emphasising that these achievements reflect Sharjah Police’s vision to enhance road security through integrated efforts in prevention, awareness, and control, ultimately aiming to protect lives and improve traffic safety.