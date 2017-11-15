UAE Armed Forces buys 5 military transport aircraft

Senior official announces deal for C-295 planes with Airbus Defence and Space

The UAE Armed Forces announced on Wednesday the purchase of five C-295 MW military transport aircraft and related services from Airbus Defence and Space.

Major General Ishaq Al Balushi, head of the Executive Administration of Industries and Development of Defensive Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence and deputy chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, announced that the purchase of the aircraft.

In a statement carried by state news agency WAM, he said that this purchase comes as part of a commitment to develop the UAE armed forces and provide it with all the necessary resources to fulfill its responsibilities and duties.

No value was given for the deal which was signed at Dubai Airshow.