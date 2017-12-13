Saudia flight forced to return to Jeddah after tailstrike

Inspection did not record any major hull damage and the aircraft returned to service after 22 hours

A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight to New York was forced to return to Jeddah on Sunday after onboard systems registered a tail strike, according to the Aviation Herald.

Tailstrike’s occur when an aircraft’s tail strikes the runway while landing or taking off.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 was in ascent when the onboard crew stopped the climb, dumped the fuel and returned to Jeddah an hour after departure.

No hull damage resulted on inspection of the airframe, however, the airline’s tail sensor had to be replaced. The aircraft returned to service 22 hours after landing.