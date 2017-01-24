More details revealed about Dubai's $300m Cityland Mall project

More details have been released about the centrepiece of the AED1.1 billion ($300 million) Cityland Mall, which will be built in Dubai as the world's first nature-inspired shopping complex.

Central Park, the 200,000 sq ft open-air garden which will form the core of the mall, will feature an array of attractions such as a mini version of Miracle Garden, a children’s water park, a 300-year old ancient tree garden, Japanese garden, a rooftop garden and a cluster of restaurants and cafés, it was announced on Tuesday.

A statement added that a 3,000-seater amphitheatre will provide a platform for performing arts throughout the year and foster a culture of community in an inspired atmosphere.

The park will be able to accommodate up to 7,000 visitors at a time and will also feature a fitness club, the statement said.

Scheduled for launch in mid-2018, Cityland Mall will also enjoy a connected access to Global Village.

Fahimuddin Sharfuddin, CEO of Cityland Group said: “When we laid the plans for Cityland Mall, the Central Park was conceived as a fresh proposition to guide the mall’s philosophy, objectives and vision for shopping complexes in the country.

"The park will radically reshape the way people perceive a shopping mall and carve a special place in their minds. This is the first time that a mall property will facilitate appreciation for nature and floral aesthetics, and surprise visitors with constantly changing attractions.”

He said a rooftop garden will also be constructed to feature al fresco dining options while plans are also in place to put on night-time choreographed light shows.

Designers are also planning a 500m circular running path, positioning the mall as an ultimate lifestyle space where retail satisfaction blends with health and wellness.