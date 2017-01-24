More details revealed about Dubai's $300m Cityland Mall project

Nature inspired shopping complex to include 300-year-old tree garden, water park and 500m running track

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 24 January 2017 3:34 PM

More details have been released about the centrepiece of the AED1.1 billion ($300 million) Cityland Mall, which will be built in Dubai as the world's first nature-inspired shopping complex.

Central Park, the 200,000 sq ft open-air garden which will form the core of the mall, will feature an array of attractions such as a mini version of Miracle Garden, a children’s water park, a 300-year old ancient tree garden, Japanese garden, a rooftop garden and a cluster of restaurants and cafés, it was announced on Tuesday.

A statement added that a 3,000-seater amphitheatre will provide a platform for performing arts throughout the year and foster a culture of community in an inspired atmosphere.

The park will be able to accommodate up to 7,000 visitors at a time and will also feature a fitness club, the statement said.

Scheduled for launch in mid-2018, Cityland Mall will also enjoy a connected access to Global Village.

Fahimuddin Sharfuddin, CEO of Cityland Group said: “When we laid the plans for Cityland Mall, the Central Park was conceived as a fresh proposition to guide the mall’s philosophy, objectives and vision for shopping complexes in the country. 

"The park will radically reshape the way people perceive a shopping mall and carve a special place in their minds. This is the first time that a mall property will facilitate appreciation for nature and floral aesthetics, and surprise visitors with constantly changing attractions.”

He said a rooftop garden will also be constructed to feature al fresco dining options while plans are also in place to put on night-time choreographed light shows.

Designers are also planning a 500m circular running path, positioning the mall as an ultimate lifestyle space where retail satisfaction blends with health and wellness.

Related:

Stories

Revealed: new Dubai mall to feature huge 'Central Park' attraction

Occupancy at top Dubai shopping malls close to 100%

More top F&B brands sign up for new $136m Dubai mall project

Revealed: Dubai builds floral life-size version of Emirates A380

Galleries
In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches new waterfront destination 'Dubai Harbour'

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches new waterfront destination 'Dubai Harbour'

Also in Retail

Christian cross dropped from Real Madrid logo in GCC clothing deal

Tamdeen inks deal to bring top retail brands to Kuwait's Al Kout

Also in UAE

Dubai said to probe 'unauthorised' Kim Kardashian visit to charity

Dubai Int'l growth seen slowing to 2025 due to capacity limits

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking