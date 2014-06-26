Qatar Airways also cancels Peshawar city flights

|Home
Comes after Emirates said it had suspended flights to the city until further notice.
Qatar Airways (QA) has joined fellow Gulf carrier Emirates in cancelling flights to Pakistan’s Peshawar city over security fears, it was reported.
Emirates said it had suspended flights to and from Peshawar effective from Wednesday because of the security situation in the Pakistani city, the carrier said.
Flights are suspended until further notice and passengers will be rebooked on alternative Emirates flights, the Dubai carrier said.
However, Qatar media have reported that Qatar Airways has also cancelled at least two of its flights to Peshawar city.
A QA spokesperson confirmed that flight QR608, scheduled to fly from Doha to Peshawar Tuesday evening, was cancelled along with QR609, scheduled from Peshawar to Doha early morning Wednesday, Gulf Times reported.
A travel alert was also issued on the QA website asking passengers to contact their local QA office for further information.
“The decision to cancel or continue operating more flights to Peshawar would be taken later,” the QA spokesperson said.
On Tuesday night, gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines plane as it was landing in Peshawar, killing a woman on board and injuring three crew members in the third incident at a Pakistani airport this month.
