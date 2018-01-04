Japanese retailer expands in UAE, eyes further growth in 2018

Daiso Japan launches its second store in Ajman, taking total count to 52 stores in GCC region

Daiso Japan has strengthen its foothold in Ajman with the launch of its second store in the emirate, taking the total count to 52 stores in GCC.

The renowned Japanese retail brand, which operates in Middle East under a joint franchise ownership of Lals Group and Damas Group, said it plans to continue its Gulf expansion throughout 2018.

Operating in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Daiso Japan said its new store at City Centre Ajman will include over 70,000 products to choose from.

“We are proud to say that Daiso Japan is one of the most loved brands in the region, and the 52nd store is a testimony to the endless support we get from our consumers,” said Manu Mulchandani, COO, Daiso Japan, GCC.

The brand is aggressively growing in the region, with no signs of slowing down. Daiso Japan also opened a new store located in Sahara Centre’s new extension and boasts of 612 square meters. The brand aims to continue its fast-paced expansion in 2018.

“A substantial part of Daiso Japan’s worldwide business is contributed by the GCC region. We have been building up our portfolio in the region by adding two to four stores every year. Our success in the region stems from customer loyalty,” he added.

Besides Japanese products, the store will also stock a range of items from glassware and crockery to DIY products, gardening tools to gifts and novelties

Worldwide, the brand has more than 4,000 stores with sales exceeding $3 billion annually.