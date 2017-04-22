Revealed: clothing, footwear is UAE's biggest retail sector

New figures show that apparel makes up nearly three quarters of the emirate's retail market

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 22 April 2017 10:11 AM
Dubai Marina Mall. (Getty Images)

Dubai Marina Mall. (Getty Images)

Dubai’s apparel and footwear market, valued at $11.5 billion in 2016, accounted for the largest share of the emirate’s retail sector, according to new analysis.

The report, released by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the 11th World Retail Congress, found that apparel leads the category with 73 percent market share.

This was followed by footwear (18 percent) and sportswear (9 percent).

The report said demand within this segment was supported last year by value and mid-range offerings by retailers, particularly during shopping festivals and sales events.

This trend is expected to continue through 2021, leading the category to achieve a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4 percent in the medium term, it added.

Personal accessories was identified as the second-largest product category within Dubai’s retail sector, with an estimated market value of $4.2 billion.

Key factors that supported its growth in 2016 included rising demand for smart watches and the growing popularity of online retail in the emirate. The category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent over the medium term to reach $5 billion by 2020.

Consumer electronics claimed the third-largest share of the local retail market last year, generating sales worth $2.3 billion. The segment is expected to remain stable over the medium term, growing at a forecast CAGR of 0.4 percent.

The value of Dubai’s home and garden market was estimated at $1.7 billion as of 2016, and the segment is projected to see a steady CAGR of 3.2 percent  over the medium term to reach $1.9 billion by 2020.

Dubai’s beauty and personal care market was valued at $1.53 billion, while sales of consumer appliances in Dubai were valued at $622 million last year.

Hamad Buamim, president and CEO, Dubai Chamber, said the analysis highlights the underlying strength of Dubai’s retail sector, as well as the key trends that will fuel future growth within the market.

“The easing of UAE visa regulations to some countries is expected to drive tourism, which will likely have a positive impact on the Dubai’s retail market going forward as the emirate prepares to attract up to 20 million tourists annually by 2020.”

Related:

Stories

UAE mall footfalls rise, but e-commerce gaining pace

Dubai Mall shop is world's best performing, says Hublot CEO

UAE shoppers have weak brand loyalty due to lack of reward programmes

UAE retail visitors up in 2016 – study

Galleries
The 50 Richest Indians in the GCC in pictures: Retail

The 50 Richest Indians in the GCC in pictures: Retail

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Companies

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Also in Retail

Expats to be banned from working in Saudi shopping malls

First Reem Al Bawadi restaurant to open in Abu Dhabi

Also in UAE

Dubai's Najibi set to submit phase 2 of $270m Australia project

Australian hotel group inks deal to expand Gulf plans

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking