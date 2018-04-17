Kuwaiti airline launches new flights to Saudi holy city

Jazeera Airways starts three weekly flights to Madinah as it looks to improve services for pilgrims
By Staff writer
Tue 17 Apr 2018 03:29 PM

Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has announced the launch of new direct flights to the holy Saudi city of Madinah.

Jazeera Airways said its foray into the second largest Islamic pilgrimage destination comes as part of its mission to serve the increasing demands of pilgrims.

“We are pleased to be opening a route to Madinah to improve services for pilgrims. They are an important segment for us, from Kuwait and for travellers from other countries such as India," said Rohit Ramachandran, CEO, Jazeera Airways.

Jazeera Airways said it will provide a frequency of three weekly flights while flights to Taif will be resumed during the month of Ramadan starting May 16 until June 6.

One of the most visited cities and sacred in the Islamic religion, Madinah holds religious buildings, monuments and museums dedicated to covering and conserving Islamic history.
It is home to spectacular mosques and key pilgrimage sites namely Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, or the Prophet’s Mosque, Quba Mosque and the Seven Mosques which comprises a complex of mosques. 

Flying to 23 destinations across the Middle East, Europe and India, Jazeera Airways operates a fleet of nine Airbus A320 aircraft.

