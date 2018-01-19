Rides installed at $1bn Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Ride installation is approaching completion at the $1 billion Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island ahead of its scheduled opening this summer.

The construction update was announced during a visit by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Spanning over 1.65 million square feet on Yas Island, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, will be the world’s largest indoor theme park, a statement said.

Sheikh Hazza took a closer look at the theme park that will be home to 29 rides, plus other shows and interactive attractions, as well as dining and shopping outlets inspired by iconic characters from DC, Looney Tunes and Hanna Barbera.

Visitors will be able to experience six immersive lands including Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros Plaza, reminiscent of old Hollywood.

“We are approaching another major milestone for Yas Island, as the development of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi nears completion,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral, the developer of Yas Island.

“Building on Yas Island’s strong position in the market and maintaining its positive momentum, the park’s opening will further enrich our tourism offering driving visitors from across the world and establishing Abu Dhabi as a leisure and cultural destination of distinction,” he added.

He said the park’s water tower, inspired by the iconic Warner Bros water tower in Burbank, California, has also been completed.

More than 6,800 specialist engineers, construction workers and craftsmen have been hired to bring the park to life, he added.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will complement Miral’s portfolio of theme parks on Yas Island which includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and upcoming attractions such as CLYMB and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.