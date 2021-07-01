Danube Home launches its new Tiles, Bathroom and Kitchen e-catalogue

The region’s leading one-stop shop for all home improvement and furnishing needs, Danube Home, launched its all-new Tiles, Bathroom, and Kitchen (TBK) e-catalogue 2021 on June 29 at the Danube Home megastore in Al Barsha.

From indoor and outdoor furniture to décor, soft furnishing and more, Danube Home boasts of a stellar portfolio of products that enhance the lifestyle of their customers. Now with its latest offering in the Bath ware, Tiles, and Kitchen category, Danube Home encourages and urges customers to experience living at its finest. The TBK e-catalogue is available in an easy-to-navigate, digital format allowing you to explore their diverse product range on any device you prefer.

Group managing director Adel Sajan said, “Often, bathrooms are the most neglected space in a home and kitchens do not get much attention too in terms of design. With our new collection, we want our customers to explore the vast design potential that these functional spaces hold. From creating luxurious bathrooms, to cleverly using tiles to make an interior design statement, to choosing completely customisable kitchen fittings designed to cater to specific customer needs, our TBK e-catalogue 2021 has it all.”

The Danube Home TBK e-catalogue also has the most amazing selection of products from its in-house brand, Milano.

“Milano has introduced a spectacular bath-ware, tiles, and kitchen collection that can convert the most basic bathrooms and kitchens into stunning yet functional spaces in your home. We also have a wide range of innovative products like our air coolers, mist fans, water purifiers, water heaters and so much more. The e-catalogue also contains our latest offering in hardware, doors, door locks, and safes too.,” added Shams Bawany, director of Milano.

Danube Home also offers an awe-inspiring collection of tiles in the latest TBK collection.

“Tiles have grown to become a very important and noteworthy aspect of design in most modern homes. With a little creativity, tiles can be used to create the most iconic interior looks, not just on the floor of a home but on the walls in different areas in a home, in outdoor spaces, and even pool sides. Our latest tiles collection consists of the most spectacular designs and styles split into different categories like Islabz which is the largest man-made tile, granite, and marble tiles, wall tiles, floor tiles, and outdoor tiles designed specifically to enhance the look of outdoor spaces,” says Venkat, executive vice president, Tiles Division.

Being at the forefront of innovation, Danube Home has now introduced a free bathroom interior designing service in its showroom using an in-house-developed tool. Using this tool, customers can pick and choose the products they like and visualise how these products will look in the bathroom they design and even get an estimate of the cost as well.

Scan the QR code below to view the Danube Home TBK e-catalogue 2021 now.