45 percent of UAE diners replaced dairy with a plant-based meal over the past year

Upfield, the world’s largest plant-based consumer goods company, has launched its award-winning, 100 percent vegan and allergen-free cheese brand Violife in the UAE to meet the growing demand for plant-based foods in the region. In addition to its current plant-based portfolio, Flora Plant Butter and Flora Plant Cream, the new Violife range of vegan alternative to cheese specifically caters to the needs of those who want to cook and enjoy delicious, plant-based recipes.

The UAE is increasingly becoming more vegan-friendly as the global trend continues to grow in popularity in the region. The movement is gathering pace, and the way people are seeking everyday plant-based dining options at homes is evolving.

In a recent survey on plant-based diets in the UAE, conducted by YouGov, an international research data and analytics group, it was discovered that almost half of the respondents have replaced dairy with a plant-based meal or drink over the past year. Two in five respondents also revealed that they opt for allergen-free dishes when eating out or ordering food. A logical outcome, given that almost half (46 percent) of UAE’s population is a millennial, and about 60 percent of millennials worldwide consider themselves flexitarian.

One of the top consumer trends in the country during the 2020 lockdown has also been a shift to a plant-based diet as more and more people are adopting a plant-based lifestyle, fueled by growing concerns about their health, the significant environmental impact of dairy and meat production, and animal welfare. A growing number of restaurants, hotels and other eateries have also started offering delicious full-fledged plant-based menus.

Speaking during the Violife launch, Reinier Weerman, general manager at Upfield North Africa and Middle East. said, “There has been a progressive spike in the demand of plant-based foods in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE. Health consciousness and environmental sustainability are the new buzzwords of both everyday consumers and gastronomes and for good reason. With the debut of Violife in the UAE, we are introducing more plant-based options that are delicious enough to encourage and attract consumers who wish to make the switch to a healthier lifestyle.”

With more than 30 years of development and production experience, Violife is the global leader in vegan alternatives to cheese with a proud history of making great tasting, vegan products since the 90s. A great-tasting alternative to cheese, Violife can be used to create a wide selection of delicious recipes. Free from dairy, preservatives, lactose, gluten, nuts and soya, each product is based on coconut oil and fortified with B12, both of which are known for their health benefits including the vital role in the body’s metabolism.

As part of the launch of Violife in the UAE, Upfield hosted an exclusive event in Dubai to introduce the latest line-up of vegan cheeses, which include shreds, slices, blocks and spreads. The entire range will soon be available in retail stores across the Middle East. In addition, the brand will work closely with several local hospitality businesses and restaurants to help them cater to the increasing numbers of diners looking for plant-based options.

The new culinary trend is set to revolutionise dining habits in the UAE as more people switch to a plant-based diet. In the coming weeks, Upfield is set to announce more partnerships and opportunities for its customers to help them expand and support their plant-based diets with Violife.

Learn more about Violife here: https://violifefoods.com