Orascom Development showcases El Gouna’s latest seafront projects in the UAE

Orascom Development has brought the Red Sea lifestyle to the Gulf, unveiling its newest waterfront developments, Fanadir Shores and North Bay, during a private event in the UAE. At an exclusive event held ahead of the 4th Annual Private Wealth Middle East Forum, where El Gouna was a Platinum Sponsor, the developer introduced its premium waterfront communities to an elite circle of investors and thought leaders in Dubai.

A taste of El Gouna in the UAE

Orascom Development is elevating its award-winning Red Sea town, El Gouna, with two new offerings. Fanadir Shores and North Bay are more than just residential projects; they’re lifestyle statements, promising the perfect fusion of privacy, sophistication, and seaside tranquillity. Delivered with the developer’s signature flair, the projects aim to attract global investors seeking not only financial return but also a curated experience.

“El Gouna by Orascom Development is a proven, award-winning town with more than 35 years of legacy and success, home to a thriving international community and a model for destination development,” said Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt. “Fanadir Shores and North Bay mark the next chapter in that legacy, bringing our distinct blend of lifestyle, sustainability, and unique architecture to live by the beautiful Red Sea.”

The town offers vibrant year-round entertainment and cultural events, hosting a variety of activities from sports to music and arts. At its centre is the highly anticipated El Gouna Film Festival, now in its 8th edition, attracting global film stars and celebrities from around the world to the Red Sea.

default

Fanadir Shores: Secluded luxury by the sea

Adjacent to the elite Fanadir Marina and next to the boutique La Maison Bleu Hotel, Fanadir Shores reimagines what seafront living means in El Gouna. Comprising seven low-rise buildings, this development offers unmatched privacy with direct water access, private

jetties, and expansive lagoon views. Each home ranges from two to four bedrooms and averages 220 sqm of refined interior space, designed to meet high standards of sustainable luxury.

With delivery expected in two years, the development caters to a growing appetite for branded, high-end real estate, while preserving El Gouna’s relaxed, community-focused ethos.

North Bay: Marina style spacious living

For those who dream big, Highland by North Bay is the place to be. This masterfully planned neighbourhood offers a selection of standalone villas, lofts, and penthouses, complete with boat docks and access to open sea.

North Bay also introduces The Pavilion, a dedicated public space designed to foster community gatherings, cultural events, and outdoor experiences. Internationally acclaimed architect Victor Legorreta designed the project as a seamless blend of sophistication with functionality.

A proven investment destination

At the Dubai reception, guests experienced El Gouna firsthand through a cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) installation, immersing them in the Red Sea’s natural beauty and the town’s world-class infrastructure, complete with international schools, medical facilities, and four marinas.

“Orascom Development’s longstanding track record and multinational portfolio reinforce our position as a trusted developer in the region, continuously meeting evolving customer needs and global trends,” said Amer. “We have pioneered a model where sustainable design principles and community programming help to drive consistent value appreciation, creating a unique proposition where financial returns and personal fulfilment go hand in hand.”

Indeed, with residents hailing from over 50 nationalities, a USD-denominated investment framework, and ongoing enhancements to education and healthcare offerings, El Gouna continues to evolve as a full-spectrum destination.

As Orascom Development celebrates 35 years of shaping El Gouna’s 36 million sqm, the future looks as expansive and sun-soaked as the Red Sea horizon itself. With Fanadir Shores and North Bay now in the spotlight, a new chapter begins, one that invites the region’s most discerning investors and lifestyle seekers to be part of Egypt’s most visionary seaside town.

Property owners around the world can benefit from hassle-free property management and rental services through the acclaimed El Gouna Plus, ensuring peace of mind and effortless ownership.