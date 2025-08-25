Saudi expat jobs: 460,000 workers accredited in H1 2025 amid major recruitment push

Saudi Arabia’s Professional Accreditation Program has reached a major milestone, accrediting more than 460,000 workers by the end of the first half of 2025 across key sectors including digital, culture and entertainment, financial services and insurance, energy and utilities, and logistics and transportation.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s strategy to boost market efficiency and ensure the reliability of expatriate workers’ skills.

The program now spans more than 160 countries worldwide, covering more than 1,000 professions, achieving 100 per cent coverage of targeted nations.

Saudi expat jobs

As part of the scheme, professional testing services evaluate the skills of incoming professional and technical workers through both theoretical and practical exams designed to assess readiness for the Saudi labour market.

Testing is available across more than 150 centres inside and outside the Kingdom.

The program also includes a professional verification service to validate the authenticity and reliability of expatriates’ qualifications and experience across various labour market specialties.

The fully automated process is completed in no more than 15 days.