Abu Dhabi issues 5,930 new business licences to Emirati women in one year

The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) has issued 5,930 new economic licences to Emirati women entrepreneurs between July 2024 and June 2025, bringing the total number of licences held by women to 21,115 by the end of June 2025.

ADRA, which operates under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said the figures demonstrate the impact of initiatives designed to empower UAE women and enhance their role in economic growth and diversification.

The increase aligns with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031), launched by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, The Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Emirati women receive 18% of all new economic licences in Abu Dhabi

The strategy aims to empower women to lead and contribute across priority sectors of the national economy.

“The rising number of licences issued to Emirati women reflects the strength, resilience, and vitality of our economy as well as the success of ADRA’s strategy to support inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem. We are committed to ensuring a business environment that enables Emirati women to innovate and play a pivotal role in Abu Dhabi’s socio-economic development,” Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA said.

Al Mansoori said new licences issued to Emirati women accounted for 18 per cent of all new economic licences in the emirate during the period.

“Emirati women are a fundamental pillar of our society’s growth. Between July 2024 and June 2025, new licences issued to Emirati women accounted for 18 per cent of all new economic licences in the emirate. This demonstrates their increasing leadership in shaping the business landscape. ADRA remains committed to providing a transparent, effective, and supportive licensing system that drives business growth while maintaining full regulatory compliance,” he added.

The data shows that 2,768 licences (46.6 per cent of new licences issued to Emirati women) were issued under the Mobdea licence scheme.

The Mobdea licence allows women to launch businesses across more than 50 economic activities without requiring a physical office.

A further 1,830 licences (30 per cent) were issued under the Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) scheme, followed by 788 standard economic licences and 246 freelance licences. The freelance licences enable professionals to engage in more than 100 economic activities at minimal cost.

The authority also issued 39 agricultural (farm) licences and 12 industrial (Rowad) licences to Emirati women entrepreneurs during the same period.

The licences reflect women’s presence in priority sectors and signal a vision for the emirate’s future in line with the objectives of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.