RAK Properties 'delighted' with Hayat Island project progress

New CEO of RAK Properties gives update on Hayat Island, a mixed use project spread over 6 million sq ft

The new CEO of RAK Properties has announced he is "delighted" with progress on the company's Hayat Island project, a mixed-use development spread over 6 million square feet.

Samuel Dean Sidiqi said the residential element of Hayat Island, Marbella Villas, will comprise 205 beachfront villas and townhouses, each with access direct onto a private beach.

Marbella Villas at Hayat Island features 2 and 3 bedroom town houses, 4 and 5 bedroom villas and one prime 8 bedroom VIP villa.

In addition, residents will enjoy access to a leisure clubhouse with two outdoor pools, two gyms, a multi-purpose hall and café, landscaped areas with seating and a play area for children.

The island also includes two hotels operated by InterContinental and Anantara.

Sidiqi said: “RAK is one of UAE’s fastest emerging tourism destination, and this combnined with the launch of Intercontinental and Anantara hotels will be an important addition to RAK’s offerings for international and domestic tourists and residents alike. We are delighted with the progress in this project made to date, and I am confident that we will soon have a great deal more to show you as well.”

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is targeting more than 1 million visitors by the end of 2018, with an aim of 3 million visitors annually by 2025.

He added: “We are confident on this exclusive release of Marbella Villas. They are a key element of the overall design and will play a central role in attracting the right mix of investors and tenants to the island.”

Hayat Island is one of the two islands that comprise Mina Al Arab, an established waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah.