Dubai closes, fines tourism businesses over coronavirus violations

Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has closed four establishments, suspended the permits of 14 others and issued final warnings to 19 more companies for non-compliance with coronavirus precautionary measures.

No companies have been identified but Dubai Tourism said its inspectors have adopted a zero-tolerance approach in the implementation and management of health and safety protocols.

It said in comments published by state news agency WAM that it will not hesitate to take punitive action against violators, which may include fines and closure of establishments.

Detailed guidelines have been set for both government and private sector establishments in each industry, including the hospitality, retail, tourist attractions, leisure, entertainment and F&B sectors.

In addition to wearing masks at all times and maintaining social distancing, the frequent sterilisation of various facilities at hotels and other establishments is mandatory to ensure the health and safety of all guests, residents and staff.

All hotel employees also need to undergo regular testing and have their temperature checked several times a day. Entrances to hotels are fitted with equipment for contactless screening of guests.

Dubai Tourism stressed the need to preserve and build on the gains made by the Government of Dubai as part of its strategy to restart various sectors in a "phased manner".

Dubai has launched initiatives such as the Dubai Assured stamp which certifies hotels, retail establishments and attractions that have complied with all health and safety protocols.

Dubai Tourism urged everyone to fully cooperate and adhere to precautionary measures to safeguard their wellbeing and that of others to help the city maintain the "highest public health and safety standards and pave the way for a full recovery".

Since the outset of the pandemic, the authority said it has been working closely with stakeholders and partners, providing them guidance, key insights and industry updates to help them gradually reopen their establishments in a safe environment.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE dropped from its all-time high on Saturday to 640.

Numbers in the country had reached 1,007, the highest recorded since the onset of the global pandemic.

The Ministry of Health conducted 84,642 additional tests and takes the total number of confirmed cases to 79,489.

A further 468 patients were said to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE up to 69,451. There were no new deaths announced.