Dubai convicts 21 in $6.9m phantom visa fraud case

The Dubai Citizenship and Residency Court has issued a landmark conviction against 21 individuals of various nationalities, sentencing them in one of the emirate’s largest visa fraud cases.

The defendants were fined a combined total of AED25.21m ($6.86m) for orchestrating a wide-ranging scheme that involved issuing hundreds of fraudulent residency visas through non-existent companies.

The case was prosecuted by the Dubai Citizenship and Residency Prosecution following an investigation prompted by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Dubai visa arrests

Authorities uncovered a network of phantom companies set up solely to obtain residence visas under false pretences. These companies were later shut down without legalising the employment status of recruited workers, leaving many vulnerable to exploitation.

According to Dr. Ali Humaid bin Khatem, Senior Advocate General and Head of the Citizenship and Residency Prosecution, the investigation uncovered 33 shell entities operating with forged business licences and fictitious addresses.

These entities were found to have been used to illegally secure and misuse a total of 385 residency visas.

Dr. Bin Khatem said: “The Public Prosecution will continue to work closely with its partners to address any violations of laws governing the entry and residence of foreigners as well as labour regulations in order to preserve the stability of society and the integrity of the labour market”.

The defendants were tried before the Dubai Citizenship and Residency Court, which convicted all 21 and imposed heavy financial penalties.