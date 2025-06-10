Dubai Police ranked World’s most reputable law enforcement agency with $16bn brand value

Dubai Police has been named the most reputable police force in the world, according to a landmark study by Brand Finance.

The force received a AAA+ rating and an overall score of 9.2 out of 10, earning the top spot in the newly released Institutional Brand Value Index.

The independent assessment, based on extensive feedback from more than 8,000 respondents across 10 countries, measured public perception of police forces against 11 core criteria, including professionalism, integrity, fairness, transparency, innovation, and operational effectiveness.

Dubai Police brand value

Dubai Police outperformed counterparts across all metrics, with particularly high scores in:

Safety and security assurance: 67 per cent

Commitment and integrity: 60 per cent

Effective performance of duties: 64 per cent

Ethical conduct: 59 per cent

Professional engagement: 62 per cent

Modernity and innovation: 54 per cent

Positive presence on social media: 57 per cent

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “This recognition reflects the trust placed in police institutions across the UAE and highlights Dubai Police’s commitment to public safety, wellbeing, and quality of life.

“Our rise to global leadership in police branding is the outcome of visionary leadership and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Dubai Police has evolved from traditional structures to a forward-thinking, intelligent, and sustainable policing model, integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.”

Al Marri noted several strategic initiatives that have strengthened the force’s global profile, including Smart Police Stations (SPS), the UAE SWAT Challenge, community engagement events, e-sports tournaments, and the ‘Esaad’ programme.

“Dubai Police is more than a law enforcement entity; it is a strategic partner in building a secure, advanced, and sustainable society,” he added.

According to Brand Finance, the value of the Dubai Police brand is estimated at AED57.9bn ($15.8bn) —a key contributor to the UAE’s total national brand value of AED4.48tn ($1.2tn).

The findings also highlight the Police’s growing role in enhancing the soft power and global appeal of both the city and the nation.