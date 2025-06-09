UAE holidays 2025: When is the next long weekend? Expected dates revealed

The UAE will observe at least 12 public holidays in 2025, with residents having just concluded the Eid Al Adha break.

The next long weekend of the year is expected to fall on Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH).

The break is expected to fall on Friday, September 5, creating a three-day long weekend for residents. The date corresponds to Rabi’ Al Awwal 12 in the Islamic calendar, though it may change depending on whether Islamic months contain 29 or 30 days.

Upcoming UAE public holidays

Earlier this year, the UAE cabinet confirmed the occasions for public holidays throughout 2025. The confirmed public holiday occasions left in 2025 include:

Muharram 1: Islamic New Year

Rabi’ Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 2: UAE National Day

December 3: UAE National Day

However, the timing of Islamic holidays depends on lunar observations, meaning final confirmation will come closer to each date.

Residents can expect official announcements regarding specific dates as the year progresses.