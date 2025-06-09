BEEAH announces new real estate expansion

BEEAH has announced its strategic expansion into real estate development, marking a new chapter for the sustainability and innovation pioneer in the region.

The move builds on the organisation’s experience managing real estate developments and its established strengths in the environment, energy, technology, and healthcare sectors.

The expansion reflects BEEAH’s diversification strategy that integrates sustainability at its core whilst fostering growth in emerging, high-impact industries. The organisation aims to shape future-ready cities and enhance the quality of life for societies through this strategic move.

Next chapter for BEEAH

Group CEO and Vice Chairman Khaled Al Huraimel said: “Developing real estate is a natural evolution for BEEAH, unlocking a new avenue for us to address society’s most pressing challenges. Our goal is to create exceptional urban environments, setting new regional benchmarks and creating a world-class model for elevated living in tomorrow’s cities. Our real estate projects are incorporating principles of sustainability, innovation, and commitment to quality of life from the ground up, while building on our accomplishments to date in the environment, technology, energy, and healthcare sectors.”

The organisation brings over a decade of multifaceted experience in developing projects for the real estate industry.

The organisation built the BEEAH Headquarters, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, and has developed sustainable, industrial projects.

Its latest work includes the upcoming Jawaher Boston Medical District designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW).

Earlier this year, BEEAH was appointed as project manager and strategic lead of the upcoming Sharjah Creative Quarter project, designed by Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló.

The organisation will unveil a landmark development in the coming weeks that is set to redefine the future of real estate in the region with smart sustainable design and a new standard for modern urban living.

In the environment sector, the organisation continues to lead the region in waste-to-value solutions and pursue total landfill diversion.

Building on its waste collection services that have set benchmarks for operational excellence and integrated recycling innovations with AI and robotics, BEEAH has developed an end-to-end waste management ecosystem.

This ecosystem has contributed to achieving one of the world’s highest landfill diversion rates in the emirate of Sharjah – over 90 per cent.

The organisation’s excellence in waste management has fuelled its expansion to Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they are helping shape cleaner and more circular cities.

Beyond its operations in the region, BEEAH continues to launch educational initiatives and awards to engage student communities and societies to be environmentally responsible. For industries, BEEAH is advancing environmental consulting services to tackle the challenges of waste and emissions.

As part of the energy sector, BEEAH is at the forefront of waste-to-energy, hydrogen-from-waste, and solar technologies.

Sharjah’s Waste-to-Energy plant, inaugurated in 2022, transforms hard-to-recycle waste into clean energy and is currently expanding to double its capacity.

The upcoming Hydrogen-from-Waste project has demonstrated breakthroughs for hydrogen production during initial trials in Nottingham, UK. BEEAH is also advancing solar projects in line with net-zero strategies.

In the technology sector, BEEAH is driving digital transformation through several key ventures. re.life, its digital ecosystem venture, has developed platforms that are disrupting the recycling, logistics, and moving industries. Its digital venture EVOTEQ is transforming supply chain integrity through its “traq” platform.

Within green mobility, BEEAH’s ION joint venture with Crescent Enterprises is transforming EV charging by connecting charger owners and users through a singular platform.

BEEAH is also building Sharjah’s first Tier III data centre around principles of sustainability through its Khazna Sharjah partnership.

Within the healthcare sector, BEEAH’s efforts reflect a commitment to enhancing quality of life for all societies. Its upcoming Jawaher Boston Medical District (JBMD) project is a hospital of the future built in strategic partnership with medical institutions from Boston, United States.

The patient-centric campus will combine state-of-the-art treatments with sustainable design and serene green spaces to promote holistic wellbeing.

Complementing the project is Wekaya, a BEEAH venture that delivers circular solutions for medical waste, and “traqpharma”, a technology built on EVOTEQ’s “traq” platform, which is enhancing pharmaceutical supply chain integrity across the UAE.

BEEAH’s expansion into real estate development alongside its core sectors marks a milestone, positioning the organisation as a comprehensive innovation pioneer aligned with national efforts towards a smart, sustainable, and diversified economy.