Dubai real estate: New tower sells out in three hours at new South Square development

The S4 Tower within the project sold out completely within three hours of launch.

Dubai South investment boom

The development responds to demand from investors and end-users attracted to the area. South Square comprises over 550 apartments across one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations.

The community features landscaped outdoor spaces, seed farms, walking trails, water features, a yoga deck, fitness and leisure zones, retail outlets, dining facilities, and co-working spaces.

Unit prices begin at AED 1.1 million, with completion scheduled for Q4 2028.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “In the past few years, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for residential options in Dubai South, driven by its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and exceptional connectivity to the rest of the city. South Square is our response to this momentum—offering spacious homes, wellness-focused amenities, and in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and key roads. This project, like all our communities, is designed not just for living, but for enhancing quality of life through value-driven spaces focused on wellness and human connection.”

Dubai South recorded residential sales exceeding AED 19 billion during 2024. The area provides residents with public parks, sports courts, retail shops, a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route connecting to the Expo Metro station. GEMS Founders School at Dubai South opened last year.

The Residential District currently houses over 30,000 residents across gated communities featuring apartments and townhouses.