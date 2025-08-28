Emirati Women’s Day 2025: Meet the leaders shaping the UAE’s next 50 years

The UAE will mark Emirati Women’s Day 2025 on Thursday, August 28, under the theme “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years”, recognising the half-century legacy of Emirati women’s achievements across all fields of national development.

The occasion was established by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

She established the General Women’s Union with a vision that embraces modernity while safeguarding Arab and Islamic traditions. Emirati Women’s Day highlights the sustained role of Emirati women in shaping the UAE’s future and their growing global presence in fields spanning banking, energy, healthcare, space, and technology.

Since its founding, the UAE has placed women’s empowerment at the heart of national development, introducing policies and legislation that guarantee equal opportunities and strengthen women’s participation in the workforce.

Emirati Women’s Day 2025 in the UAE

Sheikha Fatima said: “Empowering Emirati women embodies a pioneering development model and an ongoing national success story. Their accomplishments stem from a long-term strategic vision and structured national policies, guided by the belief that women’s empowerment drives sustainable development and enhances the creation of a productive, cohesive and competitive society at the global level.”

She added that this year’s celebrations coincide with the “Year of Community,” reflecting the strategic role of families and women in supporting national progress.

The UAE’s leadership has introduced landmark measures supporting gender equality:

In 2018, the Cabinet approved the first legislation mandating equal pay in the federal government

In 2021, the Labour Relations law required equal pay for equal work in the private sector

In 2023, the National Strategy for Women’s Empowerment 2023–2031 was launched, ensuring women’s equitable participation across sectors

These reforms contributed to the UAE ranking 13th globally and 1st regionally in the 2025 UNDP Gender Equality Index.

Today, Emirati women hold 50 per cent of Federal National Council seats, making the UAE a global leader in parliamentary gender balance. They also occupy 26 per cent of ministerial positions, lead major portfolios including climate change and education, and represent 71 per cent of Emiratis working in the public and private sectors.

Emirati women are at the forefront of entrepreneurship, with more than 25,000 businesswomen holding over 50,000 commercial licences, with investments exceeding AED60bn ($16.3bn).

In education and science, women account for 46 per cent of STEM graduates, 50 per cent of the national workforce in the space sector, and 55 per cent of the overall labour force.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said Emirati Women’s Day is “a cherished national occasion to recall the accomplishments of Emirati women, who have proven over fifty years their ability to lead, give, and contribute effectively to the nation’s development journey.”

The UAE has also extended women’s empowerment globally, launching initiatives such as the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security initiative, and the Arab Women’s Economic Empowerment Observatory, alongside programmes supporting rural women in Africa.

Sheikha Fatima affirmed: “Supporting and empowering women has always been a deeply rooted approach in the UAE. The nation continues to advance this commitment through the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023–2031, launched under the theme ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow.’”

As Emirati Women’s Day 2025 is celebrated nationwide, the UAE continues to demonstrate its role as a global model of women’s empowerment, built on decades of progressive policies, leadership support, and the achievements of women shaping the nation’s future.

From redefining digital banking and driving renewable energy projects to leading breakthroughs in healthcare, aerospace, and AI, Emirati women are making an extraordinary impact in the workplace.

On Emirati Women’s Day 2025, Arabian Business highlights outstanding leaders whose achievements embody the UAE’s vision for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Over recent years, the UAE has implemented laws and legislative amendments covering various aspects of women’s lives

Amina Taher – Chief Marketing Officer, Wio Bank PJSC

Amina Taher is steering the Middle East’s first digital financial platform with vision and creativity. As Chief Marketing Officer at Wio Bank PJSC, she has led award-winning campaigns and strategies that redefine customer engagement in fintech.

With more than 20 years of experience, including senior leadership roles at Etihad Airways and Mubadala Investment Company, Amina has been recognised among the UAE’s “Top 50 Power Businesswomen” and is a multi-award winning figure in the global marketing community.

She also serves as Chair of The Marketing Society UAE and Board Member at Bloom Holdings.

Dr Farida Al Hajeri – Executive Director, Community Health, ADPHC

Dr Al Hajeri has built her career in advancing community health and public policy. Specialising in diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolic diseases, she serves as Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

With a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in healthcare management and leadership, she has received more than 25 academic awards and was honoured with the Chairman of the Executive Council Medal for Best Executive Director in 2013.

Fatima Al Suwaidi – Head of Business Development (APAC), Masdar

As a senior leader at Masdar, Fatima Al Suwaidi has spearheaded renewable energy projects that have broken new ground across Asia.

She led the Cirata Floating Solar Project in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant, and has received global recognition including ‘Top 10 Green Energy Prominent Women in Asia’ (2023).

With international experience from the UAE to Indonesia and the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory, she represents a new generation of Emirati leaders driving the clean energy transition.

Fatmah Rashed Al Kaabi – Program Manager, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

An advocate for strategic leadership and collaboration, Fatmah Rashed Al Kaabi manages the Parent-Friendly Label Program at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

With a decade of experience and advanced academic qualifications in project management and HR, she has built a reputation for driving innovation, fostering social responsibility, and empowering teams to deliver transformative results.

Fatma Ashkanani – Chief People and Culture Officer, Khazna Data Centers

At the heart of one of the region’s fastest-growing digital infrastructure companies, Fatma Ashkanani has transformed Khazna Data Centers’ people strategy.

She is a strong advocate for inclusive leadership and launched the Khazna Ambassador Program to develop emerging Emirati leaders in AI, sustainability, and digital infrastructure.

Recognised in 2024 among the “Top 10 Women in Data Centres in the Middle East and Africa,” Fatma continues to build cultures of innovation across the technology sector.

Huda Al Hadhrami – Deputy Head of Empowerment and Inclusion, VFS Global

With 14 years of experience spanning public and private sectors, Huda Al Hadhrami is advancing inclusion and Emirati workforce development at a global level.

At VFS Global, she leads initiatives to equip Emiratis with the skills needed for long-term career success.

She holds an MBA from the Canadian University of Dubai and is pursuing further postgraduate studies.

Layla Al Hayyas – Vice President, Finance Operations, Space42

As Vice President of Finance Operations at Space42, Layla Al Hayyas oversees financial systems and governance frameworks critical to the UAE’s space and smart solutions industries.

Her leadership was instrumental in Yahsat’s IPO (2021) and the merger that formed Space42 (2024).

With expertise spanning telecom receivables to high-value collection agreements, Layla is recognised for her precision, negotiation skills, and people-first approach.

Maryam Rashed Al Mazrouei – Head of Business Development and Investment (CIS), Masdar

Managing a portfolio of projects representing more than $7bn in investment, Maryam Al Mazrouei is helping Masdar expand renewable energy capacity across the Commonwealth of Independent States and Russia.

She has led landmark initiatives including the Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia and Azerbaijan’s Garadagh Solar PV Plant.

A board member of Masdar Azerbaijan Energy LLC, Maryam combines deep technical expertise with international business leadership.

Dr Noora Almarzooqi – Lead Researcher, Technology Innovation Institute

At the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Dr Noora Almarzooqi leads research into sustainable desalination and water treatment technologies.

Her work focuses on solving global water scarcity and energy challenges, placing Emirati research at the centre of global sustainability efforts.

Sara Alzaabi – Senior Associate Researcher, Technology Innovation Institute

Specialising in AI-powered environmental solutions, Sara Alzaabi is advancing water treatment and desalination technologies.

With a background in chemical engineering and AI, her published research explores deep learning in battery development.

Preparing to begin her PhD, Sara is committed to using AI to build resilient and sustainable water systems for the UAE and beyond.

Ghadeer Al Katheeri – Aerospace Engineer, Technology Innovation Institute

As an aerospace engineer focused on propulsion systems, embedded controls, and dynamic modelling, Ghadeer Al Katheeri is part of the UAE’s new generation of innovators in aerospace technology.

With experience at USC’s Liquid Propulsion Lab, Calidus Aerospace, and the Technology Innovation Institute, she was awarded TII’s Nova Award in 2024 for her contributions to advanced propulsion research.

Celebrating progress and impact

These women represent only a fraction of the Emirati talent shaping industries as diverse as fintech, aerospace, healthcare, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. On Emirati Women’s Day 2025, their stories demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to empowering women to lead in innovation, sustainability, and nation-building.