UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for private sector

The UAE has announced a private sector holiday to mark the Hijri New Year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Friday, June 27 will be an official paid holiday for private sector companies in the UAE on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1447 AH.

It means a 3-day weekend for many, with an extended break from June 27 to 29.

UAE private sector holiday

It follows an earlier announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) to designate the same day as a holiday for public sector workers.

The FAHR issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, stating that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1447 AH will fall on Friday, June 27, 2025.