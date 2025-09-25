Saudi Arabia’s FII9 in Riyadh to host 15 world leaders, over 600 speakers and top CEOs

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the program and speaker lineup for its flagship FII9 Conference, scheduled for October 27–30, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre (KAICC) in Riyadh.

Held under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth,” the event will convene more than 15 heads of state, global leaders, change makers and visionary investors.

The focus will be on addressing the paradoxes shaping the future, including progress versus consequences, innovation versus constraints, and fragmentation versus connectivity.

FII9 Conference in Saudi Arabia

With over 600 speakers participating in more than 230 sessions, FII9 reaffirms its role as a global platform for investment, ideas and impact.

The conference will open with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FII Institute, presenting the 4th FII PRIORITY Compass.

The survey collects insights from tens of thousands of people across 32 countries, representing 66 per cent of the world’s population, to guide leaders toward practical, citizen-driven solutions.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, said:

“FII9 is where global leaders align capital with purpose. The FII PRIORITY Compass ensures our discussions are not abstract, but rooted in the real concerns of people across the world.”

Two plenary halls will host high-level debates, fireside chats and Board of Changemakers sessions on some of the most urgent global questions:

Can shared economic interests bridge divides or deepen fractures?

How should trade rules evolve to protect security while preserving global coherence?

What pathways can deliver energy that is secure, sustainable and affordable?

How can innovation accelerate responsibly without creating new global imbalances?

Confirmed speakers include:

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA)

Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Aramco

Bill Ackman, Founder and CEO, Pershing Square Capital Management

Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield

David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Dina DiLorenzo, President, Guggenheim Investments

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase

Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi

Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock

Patrick Pouyanné, Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies

Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor, Bridgewater Associates

Ron O’Hanley, Chairman and CEO, State Street Corporation

Ruth Porat, President and CIO, Alphabet & Google

Beyond the plenary sessions, Interactive Labs and exclusive Conclaves will allow leaders and executives to shape strategies influencing investment flows, global policies, and societal outcomes.

The members-only event is expected to convene thousands of delegates and international media, reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a hub for global collaboration and decision-shaping dialogue.