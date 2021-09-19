GITEX 2021: Ericsson and how 5G will change the future of work

AB: I’ve read that you’ll be showcasing networks, digital services, managed services and emerging business tools, all powered by 5G and IoT platforms. Could you give an example of one of Ericsson’s newest innovations in these areas?

Yes. Over the years, we have strived to enhance networks, managed services and emerging business tools powered by 5G and Industry 4.0 technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and AI, and position these as the platform for both consumer as well as industry use case innovation. As networks are the core of our business, one area we have given much focus in terms of innovation, for example, is E2E network slicing technology.

As network slicing techniques, standalone (SA) and private 5G networks enable new use cases and business opportunities, we have strived to help our partners leverage network slicing to grow and transform their businesses. In the field of sports entertainment for example, through network slicing, we have enabled the delivery of high-value, high demanding real-time services such as video transmissions of a live football match. We also aim to use the technology to help operators meet the high-volume consumer services where thousands of active smartphones work alongside mission critical, high-quality services such as media broadcast or electronic payments without any interference.

5G and emerging digital technologies have an immense impact in a range of sectors. One such area is the oil and gas industry. Video surveillance, contemplated by AI and machine learning, has proved to improve the operational efficiency of oil and gas sites as well as the health and safety of site workers. High bandwidth and low latency networks have also made it possible to detect gas leaks and measure corrosion, thereby preventing unplanned shutdowns.

Additionally, in the field of managed services, we have worked on creating the Ericsson Operations Engine, which makes managed services intelligent and predictive and addresses the complexity challenges of managed services faced by communications service providers. By innovating in these areas, we want to help digitally transform business and deliver intelligent solutions that impact people, businesses, and society on a global scale.

AB: In your view, what are some of the biggest opportunities in professional and consumer 5G across the MENA region?

I see one of the biggest opportunities of 5G to be in the future of the workplace. Technologies like extended reality (XR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR), enabled by 5G, have the potential to allow us to have face-to-face chats with coworkers and experience the physical atmospheres of our offices without having to leave home. Through full-scale automation and use of industry 4.0 technologies, 5G will also transform industries across many verticals. The manufacturing industry, for example, will see 5G technology allow higher flexibility, lower cost and shorter lead times for factory floor production reconfiguration, layout changes and alterations. Digital technologies enabled by 5G, such as augmented reality (AR), will enable virtual troubleshooting that will help mitigate the cost of breakdowns – extra components, material, labour and buffers – and reduce production downtime.

Similarly, 5G also holds significant potential in the consumer landscape in the MENA region. The MENA e-gaming market, for example, is estimated to benefit greatly from the deployment of 5G, and the new possibilities that it will enable in this industry. Paired with edge computing technologies, 5G will enable cloud gaming and streaming services on smartphones with a quality of experience (QoE) at par with PC or console, and also open up for innovative, immersive mobile games based on mobility.

The MENA region is the fastest-growing gaming market. Upcoming e-sports venues are expected to push the region as a key player in hosting e-sports games, and 5G connectivity will become more important in the industry than ever.

Aside from e-gaming, 5G will also enable innovations on the consumer landscape such as enhanced video (4K, 8K and formats like 360-degree video), live sports streaming, AR, VR and a range of consumer IoT services.

AB: What are some of the biggest misconceptions you see around these three technologies: AI, 5G and IoT?

When it comes to 5G, I think one of the biggest misconceptions people often have is that 5G and 4G (LTE) are not compatible.

However, the reality is that 5G is the first network technology generation that will allow devices to connect to both 5G and 4G LTE networks at the same time. Deploying 5G new radios at existing 4G sites results in a significant performance boost and allows for maximal reuse of site infrastructure investments.

I also see fears related to AI and often hear people say that AI and automation will impact human influence on society and business. However, AI and robotics actually give us the tools and systems to make our lives easier and help businesses do more. While AI and automation do take away manual labour-intensive tasks, they open up opportunities for more creative and meaningful jobs.

AB: How many editions of GITEX has Ericsson participated in so far? Could you provide a brief history of some of the biggest announcements the company has made at this particular event over the years?

We see GITEX as a great platform to showcase our latest technologies to relevant stakeholders, locally, regionally and globally. For that, we are keen to be there as much as possible either via direct participation with a stand at the exhibition hall or an indirect one by visiting the event every year.

Over the years, we have significantly focused on shedding light on digital transformation and 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 use cases. Through our participation, we have provided actionable insights on prominent topics comprising of driving 5G innovation and unlocking 5G business potential. We have also used the opportunity to present our annual reports, such as The guide to capturing the 5G industry digitalisation business potential in 2019 – to delve deeper into prominent industry verticals in the region and offer clear opportunities for 5G use cases.

AB: What does GITEX, as an event, mean to Ericsson?

We see GITEX as a prestigious opportunity to update customers, partners and the ICT industry across the region with the latest 5G updates and insights from our global engagement and leadership. It is also a platform for us to showcase future use cases of how 5G and Industry 4.0 technologies can enhance connected cities, remotely operated vehicles, make automated manufacturing more efficient and enable immersive sports and connected healthcare, as well as transformational TV and gaming experiences.