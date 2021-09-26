by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inBahrainLatest News

Bahrain to double VAT as economy recovers from pandemic

Bahrain is under fiscal strain despite a $10 billion bailout package pledged by its wealthier neighbours in 2018

by Staff Writer
Bahrain re-opens borders to tourists and non-residents from 182 countries

Those staying in the country for longer than 10 days must take a follow-up test on the 10th day of their visit.

Bahrain will double value-added tax to 10 percent in an effort to boost revenues and curb one of the Gulf’s widest budget deficits as the economy begins to recover from the pandemic, according to an official close to the government.

The Gulf country decided to raise VAT following a comprehensive spending and revenue review, the official told Bloomberg, as the government looks for ways to rebalance its finances without undermining an economy in recovery mode.

Bahrain is under fiscal strain despite a $10 billion bailout package pledged by its wealthier neighbours in 2018. Last year, it said it was putting some of its reform efforts on hold to focus on helping the economy cope with the double shock of Covid-19 and a fall in oil prices.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.