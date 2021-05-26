The ‘most beautiful race in the world’ to have its Middle East debut in the UAE

While the UAE is more known for its love of supercars, industry stakeholders believe there is a growing passion for classic cars in the country which they hope to capitalise on through the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021.

The classic cars race, known as ‘the most beautiful race in the world’, will take place for the first time in the Middle East, from December 5 to 9, when the cool weather will likely attract more visitors, explained Martin Halder, CEO of Octanium which, in partnership with Italian company 1000 Miglia Srl, brought the race to the UAE.

“The collecting and classic car industry is worth more than $90 billion per year globally in turnover. This money is not just spent on cars and services, but on events as well. In mature classic car markets like Europe, the US and Japan, there are thousands of events per year with a focus on classic cars – the majority of which take place in the summer,” Halder told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“It is obvious that the UAE is the perfect winter escape for this classic and automotive passion. With the character of this passion and the individual investments involved, we are talking about a target group with a lot of experience in luxury and a significant amount of spending power in their passion. That makes this target group attractive to the tourism industry and the overall economy of the UAE,” he continued.

Martin Halder, CEO and Founder of Octanium Group

The race is by invitation-only and will be open to 100 owners of landmark automobiles, ranging from classics to supercars, from across the world. The 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 will take place across the seven emirates as competitors follow a roadbook on public roads to travel from one passage control to another while spectators follow the convoy along the route.

“After more than three years of research, we are convinced the UAE is going to be the fastest growing destination for classic car activities, especially in the winter season, when the weather is not ideal in continental Europe and most parts of the United States,” said Halder.

“The UAE is a country with a passion for all things automotive. Currently, it is focused on super and hypercars but people are becoming increasingly aware of the pure driving pleasure of classic cars. To attract the demanding luxury audience in the UAE, you have to offer a top-level experience so it made perfect sense to launch the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021,” he continued.

The Octanium team boasts more than a century of combined experience in the field of vintage cars, from creating retail environments, racing in classic motorsport, to building a complete support infrastructure for owners.

Halder said that while hosting the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 is inspiring, Octanium’s plan is to “establish a vital ecosystem around this passion for classic automobiles in the UAE and beyond” by making classic car services and activities more available in the Emirates.