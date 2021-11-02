Sporting legends launch global partnership in Dubai

Sporting icons Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov have launched a business venture in Dubai, which is aimed at revolutionisng football training, combining it with mixed martial arts (MMA).

The Seedorf Khabib Performance Club has been founded under the banner of SK Sports Holding. Headquartered in DMCC, the company has revealed plans to open ten of the football schools – performance clubs – around the world in the next five years.

Seedorf, who is the only player in football history to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs (four times), with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan, said: “Football gave me a lot in life, and I’m committed to give back to the community. I’m very happy to partner with Khabib and positively influence the next generation with the knowledge that I’ve gained during the years.”

Undefeated UFC champion Khabib, meanwhile, a huge football fan himself who retired from MMA last year, has long since been known for his charitable and community work in his native Dagestan and globally.

He added: “Seedorf Khabib Performance Club will have a very positive impact and will improve football and athletic skills, but above all will create good people which is the most important thing.”