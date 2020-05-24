Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 838 new cases, eight more Covid-19 deaths

Font Size
Total confirmed number of infections rises to 21,302, death toll stands at 156
Kuwait reported 838 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the overall count in the country to 21,302.
The Ministry of Health also revealed a further eight deaths caused by the Covid-19 infections, with the death toll up to 156.
The newly identified cases are “locally transmitted”, according to ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad and authorities are examining who they may have come into contact with.
The cases include 134 Kuwaiti citizens, 260 Indian expats, 125 Egyptians and 86 Bangladeshis; 355 were identified in Farwaniya governorate, 176 in Al-Ahmadi, 120 in Hawalli, 96 in Al-Jahra and 91 in the Capital City, said Dr Al-Sanad.
He said there are 15,029 patients receiving medical care, including 177 in intensive care.
Dr. Al-Sanad added that 2,935 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 271,089.