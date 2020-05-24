Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 838 new cases, eight more Covid-19 deaths

Kuwait reported 838 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the overall count in the country to 21,302.

The Ministry of Health also revealed a further eight deaths caused by the Covid-19 infections, with the death toll up to 156.

The newly identified cases are “locally transmitted”, according to ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad and authorities are examining who they may have come into contact with.

The cases include 134 Kuwaiti citizens, 260 Indian expats, 125 Egyptians and 86 Bangladeshis; 355 were identified in Farwaniya governorate, 176 in Al-Ahmadi, 120 in Hawalli, 96 in Al-Jahra and 91 in the Capital City, said Dr Al-Sanad.

He said there are 15,029 patients receiving medical care, including 177 in intensive care.

Dr. Al-Sanad added that 2,935 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 271,089.