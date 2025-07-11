Dubai real estate: Villa sales jump 65% in H1 of 2025 as property market surges

Dubai’s residential property market has recorded growth in the first six months of 2025, with villa sales rising by 65 per cent in value and 55 per cent in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

Villa sales climbed from AED 71.6 billion in the first half of 2024 to AED 118.5 billion in 2025, with transaction volumes increasing from 13,135 to 20,415 deals.

The combined sales of villas and apartments reached AED 262.7 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 38 per cent increase from AED 190.8 billion in the previous year. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96 per cent, rising from 76,442 to 93,988 deals.

Apartment transactions increased by 16 per cent year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573 deals. Sales value for apartments climbed 21 per cent over the same period, from AED 119.2 billion to AED 144.2 billion.

Villas lead Dubai property surge

Villa sales demonstrated triple-digit growth in three months of the year. January recorded a 118 per cent rise, February saw 111.5 per cent growth, and April witnessed a 147 per cent surge. In April, the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from AED 7.8 billion to AED 24 billion.

April proved to be a strong month for apartments as well, with transactions rising by 42 per cent from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025. Sales value grew by 48.47 per cent, from AED 18.046 billion to AED 26.794 billion.

Monthly villa deals averaged 2,189 in the first half of 2024 and rose to 3,402 in 2025, with value increasing from AED 11.9 billion to AED 19.8 billion.

Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while monthly value rose from AED 19.9 billion to AED 24 billion.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we’ve seen strengthen in recent years.”

He added: “At the same time, we’re witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai.”

Real estate trends: Villas vs apartments

The data, compiled by fäm Properties and DXBinteract, shows monthly transaction patterns throughout the first half of 2025.

Villa sales peaked in May with 3,809 transactions worth AED 25.079 billion, while apartment sales reached their highest point in the same month with 14,013 transactions valued at AED 29.697 billion.

January villa transactions totalled 3,558 deals worth AED 16.102 billion, compared to 1,635 deals worth AED 9.507 billion in January 2024.

February recorded 3,917 villa transactions valued at AED 19.541 billion, up from 1,852 transactions worth AED 9.769 billion in the previous year.

March villa sales reached 2,739 transactions worth AED 14.193 billion, whilst March 2024 recorded 2,403 transactions valued at AED 12.457 billion. June villa transactions numbered 2,985 deals worth AED 19.539 billion, compared to 3,039 transactions valued at AED 18.287 billion in June 2024.

For apartments, January 2025 recorded 9,944 transactions worth AED 18.169 billion, compared to 9,283 transactions valued at AED 19.473 billion in January 2024.

February apartment sales reached 11,370 transactions worth AED 21.468 billion, up from 9,369 transactions valued at AED 17.367 billion in the previous year.

March apartment transactions totalled 11,661 deals worth AED 22.673 billion, whilst March 2024 recorded 10,564 transactions valued at AED 19.466 billion.

June apartment sales numbered 12,849 transactions worth AED 25.382 billion, compared to 10,474 transactions valued at AED 19.216 billion in June 2024.