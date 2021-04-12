UAE names Jassem Al Zaabi as Central Bank vice chairman

The United Arab Emirates named Jassem Mohammad Al Zaabi as vice chairman of the central bank’s board.

A presidential decree also named Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi to the board, which continues to be led by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, state-run WAM news agency reported Saturday. Other board members include Vice Chairman Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as well as Younis Haji Al Khoori and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.

Previously there was only one vice chairman.The new positions follow the appointment of financial services veteran Khaled Mohammed Al Tameemi as central bank governor, as the Gulf nation seeks a way out of a pandemic-driven economic downturn.