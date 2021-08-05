Dubai Investments eyes healthcare, education growth after profits surge

The CEO of Dubai Investments said on Thursday that the company is looking to expand further into healthcare and education as it posted a surge in net profit for the first six months of 2021.

The investment company, listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), reported a 47 percent increase in net profit to AED302 million for the six-month period compared to AED205 million for the same period last year.

The increase in net profit for the period is mainly due to enhanced performance of the manufacturing and contracting and investment segments, the company said in a statement.

It added that total income for the period also increased by 51 percent to AED1.72 billion as the group ramped up sales in its property segment.

Recently, the company acquired an additional interest in National General Insurance (NGI) to take its total stake to 45.18 percent.

Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments said: “We’re pleased to see that our activities in the first half of the year have led to all-round growth that is quite promising. As we move forward with our plans for the latter half of 2021, we expect to continue building on the momentum and successes achieved so far.

“Key amongst these is our commitment to diversifying into healthcare and education, as well as focus on real estate, including the ongoing development of mixed-use communities in Mirdif Hills and Fujairah. We also continue to explore opportunities for sustainable growth across the sectors that we operate in and look forward to sharing updates on these in due course.”