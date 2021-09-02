Kuwait’s new airport terminal to provide 15,000 jobs for nationals

The new terminal at Kuwait International Airport will provide 15,000 jobs for the country’s young national population, according to the Minister of Public Works Rana Al-Fares.

Construction work on the first of three phases for the new Terminal 2 development reached 54 percent in August Al-Fares revealed, as quoted by state-run news agency KUNA.

Al-Fares, who is also Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs, said: “We plan to take the project to a grade A ranking in terms of services by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).”

She added that, upon completion, the terminal will contain 5,000 car parking spaces, with a capacity to receive 25 million passengers annually. It will also feature 30 fixed bridges to accommodate 51 aircraft simultaneously, in addition to a modern hotel in the transit area.

Kuwait’s prime minister last year said the country’s expatriate population should be more than halved to 30 percent of the total, as the coronavirus pandemic and a slump in oil prices sent shudders through Gulf economies.