Dubai-based CAFU teams up with global car giant in refuelling revolution

Dubai-based start-up CAFU has partnered with global car manufacturer Ford to reinvent the refuelling experience.

The technology tie-up will mean Ford and Lincoln customers in the UAE will be able to order fuel directly from their infotainment systems, in what is a first-of-its-kind partnership and service in the region.

CAFU founder and CEO, Rashid Al Ghurair, said: “This partnership with global vehicle manufacturer Ford Direct Markets marks a new era of convenience in motion for CAFU enabled by technology and innovative thinking.

“It is another step forward in our long-term vision for CAFU of making life better through greater car connectivity, predictive enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience towards further convenience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.”

The partnership will benefit Ford and Lincoln customers in the UAE owning 2017 model year vehicles onwards, that are equipped with a *SYNC® communications and entertainment system. The integration will allow customers to sync their CAFU account via Bluetooth on their Android Operating System, enabling them to make a refuelling order while keeping their eyes on the road.

Customers will also be able to use the infotainment systems voice command option to book refuelling slots.

Ravi Ravichandran, Middle East executive director at Ford Direct Markets, said: “At Ford, customers are our top priority and we strive to do the very best in providing them with a complete peace of mind. The unique partnership with CAFU through the *SYNC® infotainment system in our Ford and Lincoln vehicles underscores our commitment and demonstrates our efforts to better serve our customers in the UAE.”

As part of the technology integration, the teams at CAFU and Ford Direct Markets have worked to build unique predicative features that will alert the customer to refuel when the fuel level gauge hits 20 percent or less.

According to an IPSOS study, UAE residents are estimated to spend an average of 10 minutes waiting in line for fuel at a petrol station. Therefore, this partnership is set to transform the customers driving experience across the nation, opening the door to greater convenience by saving time and avoiding queues at petrol stations.