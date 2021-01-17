Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai join hands to improve advanced lab testing

Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving advanced laboratory diagnostics in the emirate. Under the agreement, the two organisations will begin delivering laboratory testing through a collaboration based out of American Hospital Dubai in early 2021.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said the healthcare provider was excited to build upon the knowledge of Mayo Clinic Laboratories – which provides advanced lab testing and pathology services to support 4,000 healthcare organizations worldwide – to deliver “practice-defining diagnostics” in the region.

Dr William Morice II, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, explained, “Our goal for this relationship is to offer advanced laboratory testing to better help clinicians answer complex medical questions for their patients.

“Effective laboratory diagnostics is critical to improving patient care, and, by bringing this service straight to the region, we are dramatically reducing test turnaround times.”

This isn’t the Mayo Clinic’s first partnership in the UAE. It’s already working with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) — the largest healthcare network in the country — to operate Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in the capital. The US non-profit invested $50 million into the joint venture.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories and American Hospital Dubai also will work together to improve access to complex laboratory diagnostics for the region’s providers. By improving access to laboratory testing, healthcare providers will have the necessary tools to advance patient care.

“The essence of this partnership is in line with the union of forces spirit for the betterment of patients,” said Dr Paul Aoun, Head of Endocrinology and Director of the Mayo Clinic Liaison at the American Hospital Dubai. “This milestone achievement will help integrate the best available advancements in clinical diagnostics for the ultimate goal of improving patient care.”

Dr Mohamed Salama, chief medical officer for Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said, “Laboratory medicine is an essential foundation for patient care – without it, providers aren’t able to give their patients accurate and timely answers. Both our organisations are dedicated to building this foundation for patients in the region.”

Under the agreement, testing will be performed either at American Hospital Dubai or a Mayo Clinic Laboratories facility.