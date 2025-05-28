UAE sick leave attested instantly online

UAE workers can get instant sick leave and medical report attestation online said the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

MoHAP’s digital platform can attest sick leave and medical reports issued by both private and government healthcare providers, regardless of the duration, ensuring smooth and credible submission to employers.

MoHAP has urged customers to utilise its digital services for issuing and attesting sick leave and medical reports, streamlining procedures as part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

UAE sick leave

The initiative aims to enhance efficiency, reduce transaction times, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

The service applies to sick leaves issued inside or outside the UAE, adhering to strict controls designed to guarantee the validity of medical documentation and compliance with approved health regulations.

Customers can conveniently access the service through the Ministry’s website or smart App using their UAE Pass, with fees payable electronically.

Sick leaves of up to five days are automatically attested, while leaves extending beyond five days undergo review by a medical committee, with decisions communicated within one working day.

For leaves exceeding one month, approval is required from the Supreme Medical Committee after electronic fee payment.

Shorter leaves are evaluated by a medical subcommittee. Importantly, the request for attestation must be submitted within one month from the issuance of the sick leave.

If a leave has already been attested by local health authorities, no further certification from MOHAP is necessary.

For medical reports and sick leaves issued abroad, prior attestation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required before referral to the Medical Committee for approval, upon customer request.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector, stressed that the provision of these digital services will support the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the quality of the healthcare system, innovate smart solutions, and implement quality-driven systems to enhance service delivery.

He said: “We are committed to implementing the directives of the UAE’s leadership as well as to contributing to the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, streamlining customer transactions, and supporting the country’s ongoing transition toward fully integrated smart government services.

“The Ministry operates under a forward-looking strategy that views the customer as a key partner in service development. Through this service, we seek to eliminate procedural complexities and replace them with a streamlined, smart system that ensures fast attestation and the credibility of medical decisions.”

He added that the Ministry will spare no effort to offer a comprehensive and user-friendly experience that strengthens customer trust and delivers services that meet public expectations with high efficiency.

Meanwhile, Amal Al Marzooqi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Ministry, stated that the sick leave attestation service has been designed to be flexible, fast, and transparent, ensuring easy access and smooth completion.

She said: “Our goal is to enhance customer confidence in the healthcare system while continuously improving the overall user experience and evolving service delivery channels to meet both current needs and future expectations”.

Al Marzooqi emphasised that the Ministry is committed to adopting the latest digital solutions and emerging technologies to streamline services, in line with international best practices.

This approach, she added, ensures the provision of efficient, transparent, and reliable health services to all users.