Abu Dhabi partners with FilmGate to boost UAE film industry, 15 productions planned

Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority (CMA) has signed a strategic partnership with leading Emirati-owned production house FilmGate to supercharge the emirate’s content creation ecosystem and nurture homegrown talent .

Under this landmark agreement, FilmGate will produce at least 15 productions in Abu Dhabi over the next five years, employing 50 per cent local production talent from within CMA’s creative ecosystem.

The collaboration includes a robust learning and development programme featuring:

Annual industry workshops hosted by FilmGate on specialist production topics

Four six-month paid internships per year for young Emirati creatives

Pathways to permanent employment within the media and film production industry

Mohamed Dobay, Acting Director-General of Creative Media Authority, said: “Establishing partnerships with local and regional production leaders is a key element of our industry development strategy to make Abu Dhabi a global content hub.

“Alongside attracting the major Hollywood and Bollywood productions, it is critical that we support and increase the Arab content produced in Abu Dhabi to ensure we are building an ecosystem where Emirati and wider Arab narratives can thrive.

“The partnerships we are curating are designed to deliver unrivalled opportunities throughout the ecosystem, from employment for our 1000 plus registered freelancers to intern opportunities for our young creatives; these partnerships support on all levels.”

FilmGate will also benefit from Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s newly enhanced production rebate scheme, which now offers cashback incentives starting at 35 per cent and up to 50 per cent for qualifying productions that meet specific criteria.

Founded by acclaimed Emirati filmmaker Mansoor Al Yahbouni Al Dhaheri, FilmGate brings years of award-winning experience to the table. Al Dhaheri’s work has been featured at global festivals, including the Abu Dhabi Film Festival, Dubai International Film Festival, and Gulf Film Festival.

Notable projects include Little Sparta (2016), The Platform (3 seasons), Swim 62 (2023), and The Misfits (2021).

Mansoor Al yahbouni al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FilmGate, said: “It is a significant year for Abu Dhabi with the new rebate for production starting January 1 and a partnership of this nature with Creative Media Authority will allow us to maximise all that Abu Dhabi offers in terms of filming locations, creative infrastructure, talent and financial support to produce more content than ever before.”

The FilmGate partnership is one of several partnerships CMA is establishing in order to provide further stimulus across the creative industries of Abu Dhabi, of which the production industry is key.