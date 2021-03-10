Dubai’s Ayana inks JV deal to develop $1.6bn Florida real estate project

Dubai-based Ayana Holding on Wednesday announced that it has formed a joint venture with Florida’s Marsan Real Estate Group to develop the $1.6 billion BellaViva at Whispering Hills project in the United States.

Ayana said the partnership will allow it to establish its presence in North America and help Marsan to expand into a wider market, offering investors from GCC countries and around the world new attractive investment opportunities.

Located in the heart of Florida, the BellaViva at Whispering Hills project will feature golf courses, restaurants, shopping malls, a medical clinic, boutique hotel, spa, hospital, and commercial space.

Comprising 5,500 luxury homes across 1,800 acres of pristine land, hills, lakes, nature reserves, and an equestrian centre, BellaViva is expected to be the fastest-growing community for retirees and seasoned investors, Ayana said in a statement.

Ayana Holding’s VX Studio will be handling the design and master plan with further involvement from Brand Capital Creative Agency working on all marketing and creative initiatives while Ayana Properties will be involved in selling properties.

Jean Marsan, founder of Marsan Real Estate Group, whose clientele is composed of mainly wealthy retirees and seasoned investors, said: “2021 will be a huge turning point for us with the second largest segment of the population, the ‘baby-boomers’, reaching 65 years old. Aside from the tax-friendly environment, the year-long sunshine, and being the theme-park epicentre of the world, it appears that environmental and social changes have had a huge impact on Florida’s population and economic development.

“Although we are not aware of the sole reason for a continuing strong momentum in Florida’s housing market, we believe that a combination of factors including the Hispanic population boom, pro-economic government, and the reputation of being one of the top five tax-friendly states are at play as well,” he added.

In Florida alone, property prices have risen by 6.61 percent since former President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency last March, with the average house price in Florida forecast to reach $437,921 by 2030, putting it in the top 10 states ahead of New York and New Hampshire, according to recent reports.