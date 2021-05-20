Nakheel launches new Dubai community to boost take-up of electric cars

Master developer Nakheel has announced the launch of a new residential community of 418 villas at Al Furjan, one of its largest mixed-use developments in Dubai.

Spanning five million square feet across two new, gated communities, Murooj Al Furjan phase one comprises 314 four-bedroom villas and 104 five-bedroom villas.

Each home comes completed with a garage with a charging point for electric vehicles and its own supply of piped gas. Prices start from AED2.9 million.

The launch comes amid the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 which has seen an increase of registered electric vehicles in the emirate to 2,473 while hybrid vehicles total 6,016.

Construction is anticipated to begin this year, with completion in 2024, the developer said in a statement.

A Nakheel spokesman said: “We continue to witness strong demand for quality, family homes, and anticipate a positive response to Murooj Al Furjan as investors seek more indoor and outdoor living space, with unrivalled facilities on their doorstep.”

More than 1,700 Nakheel customers have already invested in Al Furjan, which spans 560 hectares and has a current population of 26,000.

Murooj Al Furjan will complement the existing 1,700 villas and townhouses and 2,800 apartments at the community.

The Murooj Al Furjan master plan includes more than a million sq ft of communal space, with parks, tree-lined walkways, three swimming pools, a children’s pool, shaded children’s play areas, tennis and basketball courts, jogging tracks and family picnic and barbecue areas.