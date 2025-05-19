Ras Al Khaimah’s Fairmont Residences to begin sales next month

UAE real estate major Ardee Developments announced the launch of sales for Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island , its highly anticipated branded residential offering in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in Ras Al Khaimah.

Official sales will commence on 1 June, while invitations for the submission of expressions of interest have already been open since 15 May, the company said.

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island sales

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island, the multi-billion-dirham development, will comprise 523 upscale residences, including apartments, townhouses, and sea villas, ranging from one to six bedrooms.

Prices for properties are starting at AED 2.49 million, the company said.

Bringing together the prestige of the Fairmont brand with the ease of resort-style living, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a private beach and the Fairmont Fit Fitness Centre and Studio, the company said.

Further enriching the offering is a tailored suite of à la carte services – from in-home catering and private chef experiences.

In addition, residents will enjoy exclusive access to the Accor Owner Benefits Programme, which includes Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) programme, the ability to gift Gold status to family and friends, and VIP privileges at over 5,700 hotels and resorts around the world, the company said.

Vishal Mehta, CEO of Ardee Developments, said as the company prepares to open sales of Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island this June, it is proud to invite buyers into a community that reflects excellence at every level.

“In partnership with Al Marjan Island, Fairmont Hotels, and Christie’s International Real Estate, we are shaping a new era of luxury coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah,” he said.

To support global sales efforts, Ardee Developments has appointed Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah as the exclusive master agency.