Dubai real estate: Ascendas Developers unveils $12.5mn bespoke villa at Jumeirah Golf Estates

The developer operates in Dubai’s property renovation market, focusing on creating individual villas rather than replicating identical homes.

The 10,000 square feet villa overlooks the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The property features landscaped gardens, a temperature-controlled pool, shaded terraces, and a Private Den designed for entertainment. Materials include Italian marble, Spanish tiles, and bespoke fittings throughout the residence.

Dubai property developer unveils Maison Nami villa worth at Sundials

“In a city celebrated for its scale and spectacle, our vision was to create something far more personal—spaces defined by individuality. At Ascendas, we don’t just build homes, we curate experiences. Each villa is designed as a distinct expression of lifestyle, shaped around the aspirations of its residents. This philosophy allows us to continually push the boundaries of design to showcase what true luxury living means in a city like Dubai which is famed for its global appeal of vibrancy, elegance, and cosmopolitan flair,” Rohit Vig, Co-founder & Partner, Ascendas Developers said.

Ascendas Developers targets ultra-high-net-worth individuals with residences priced between AED45 million and AED150 million.

The company has outlined plans to deliver AED500 million worth of bespoke villas over the next 12 months, with eight completions scheduled between October 2025 and March 2026.

The developer’s pipeline includes Maison Kai in Al Barari, valued at AED120 million and set for completion in February 2026. This property will be the company’s largest villa to date.

Ascendas selects properties in established neighbourhoods including Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, and Jumeirah Islands. The company operates with an in-house team of engineers, project managers, and designers, working alongside more than 20 contractors.

The developer sources materials from specialist suppliers: tiles from Italy and Spain through Casa-Mia, sanitaryware from GESSI and Kohler, kitchens from Snaidero, and marble from Glaze, described as the UAE’s leading natural stone supplier.

“Dubai has no shortage of luxury developments, but when luxury becomes mass-produced, it loses its essence. Our approach is rooted in meticulous planning and project management, ensuring that every detail aligns with our vision of bespoke living. This niche, experience-driven segment is where true value lies—it not only delivers an irreplaceable lifestyle for residents but also represents a highly lucrative opportunity in a market that increasingly rewards individuality and precision,” Kavin Gupta, Co-founder & Partner, Ascendas Developers added.

The AED500 million delivery pipeline spans the next three quarters, with Ascendas positioning itself within Dubai’s prime real estate market through its focus on creating individual properties rather than developments at scale.

The company combines international expertise with local partnerships and project management to deliver what it terms “curated lifestyles” in Dubai’s property market.