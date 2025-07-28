Dubai real estate: Commercial property sales surge 50% to $8.4bn in Q2 2025

CRC Property has reported commercial property sales across Dubai reached AED 31 billion in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 50 per cent increase from the same period last year.

The commercial real estate advisory firm’s Q2 2025 Commercial Property Market Report shows transaction values rose from AED 20.75 billion in Q2 2024.

The firm recorded a 75 per cent increase in sales deals year-on-year during what it describes as its most successful quarter to date.

Behnam Bargh, Managing Director at CRC, said: “Q2 2025 represents a defining moment for both CRC and Dubai’s commercial landscape. We recorded our most successful quarter to date, with a 75 per cent increase in sales deals year-on-year. This is a direct result of our team’s client-first approach and commitment to driving tangible value for our partners.”

Dubai commercial property sales soar

The office segment generated AED 2.62 billion in sales, representing a 93 per cent increase from Q2 2024. Transaction volumes increased by 26 per cent during the same period.

Business Bay and Jumeirah Lake Towers maintained their positions as the most active areas, whilst Motor City and Barsha Heights showed increased activity.

Off-plan office sales contributed a notable portion of transactions, with developments such as Omniyat’s Lumena tower in Business Bay launching during the quarter.

“The success of off-plan reflects a maturing buyer mindset — long-term occupiers and institutional investors are committing to spaces that match tomorrow’s needs, not just today’s,” Bargh added.

Warehouse sale prices averaged AED 22.2 million, up 107 per cent from Q2 2024. The increases stem from limited supply and demand for facilities in Dubai Industrial City, DIP and JAFZA.

Transaction sizes have grown as logistics sector occupiers seek facilities to support regional operations.

Leasing deals rose 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with office leasing prices averaging AED 480,768 — a 95 per cent increase year-on-year. The increases reflect demand for fitted office spaces in strategic locations.

The report attributes the market performance to investor confidence, high-quality off-plan commercial developments, and demand for Grade A office and industrial assets.