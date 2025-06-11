Dubai real estate: H&H launches Eden House Za’abeel residential development in DIFC

H&H has announced the launch of Eden House Za’abeel, a residential project located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The development represents the expansion of the company’s Eden House brand portfolio within Dubai’s property market.

The project, conceptualised by DXB Lab and Tristan Auer, comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments alongside penthouses. The penthouses feature wrap-around balconies and spacious layouts.

H&H expands Eden House portfolio

Eden House Za’abeel includes wellness facilities such as a wellness courtyard, indoor wellness lounge, fitness facility, movement studio, and spa suite with sauna and steam room.

Community amenities encompass a residents’ lounge, multiple courtyards, food and beverage venues, café, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and a business suite.

Miltos Bosinis, CEO of H&H, said: “The launch of Eden House Za’abeel in DIFC reflects our commitment to excellence through exceptional design and meticulous craftsmanship. Our latest addition to the Eden House portfolio, located between Za’abeel and DIFC, is an extension of the brand’s growing property portfolio in Dubai. With easy access to global financial institutions, fine dining, retail outlets, and other cultural attractions, the project functions as an integral hub for the local community. We also commend the shared vision of DXB Lab and Tristan Auer, whose collaboration refined the structure into an ideal setting that offers residents a serene and sophisticated living experience.”

The development’s main entrance sits on the Za’abeel side, providing access whilst maintaining privacy from Dubai’s business district activity. The location positions residents within DIFC’s financial and commercial hub.

The design incorporates curvilinear elements inspired by the site’s native Ghaf groves, which form part of the development’s landscape scheme.

Features include a textured concrete façade, cascading greenery, and a grid of balconies with curved handrails. Interior design by Tristan Auer combines forms with ornamental details.

H&H operates across Dubai’s property sector, delivering residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail projects. The company positions itself as a developer of turnkey developments within Dubai’s market.

The Eden House brand represents H&H’s approach to residential development, with the Za’abeel project marking the brand’s continued expansion within DIFC’s residential market. The district offers limited residential options within Dubai’s financial centre.

The project aims to serve both DIFC’s professional community and residents seeking proximity to Dubai’s financial and business districts, whilst providing access to the area’s dining, retail, and cultural facilities.