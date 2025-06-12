UAE gives firms until July 1 to hire Emiratis or face fines

The UAE has given companies until the end of this month to hire Emiratis or face fines.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) renewed its call to private sector companies employing 50 or more workers to expedite meeting their Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2025 before the end of June.

This is to avoid financial contributions that will be imposed in July on companies that fail to meet the required targets.

UAE Emiratisation goals

The targets include achieving a 1 per cent growth in the number of Emiratis employed in skilled positions relative to the total skilled workforce at the company, while maintaining previous Emiratisation rates.

MoHRE has urged UAE citizens to report any violations and negative practices that contradict the country’s Emiratisation policies by contacting the call centre on 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart app and official website.

It reaffirmed its confidence in both private sector companies and job-seeking nationals’ awareness of the strategic and national benefits, as well as the positive impact of Emiratisation on enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s work environment and supporting its economic growth.

The Ministry also underlined its ongoing support for compliant companies through the benefits provided by the Nafis programme, and the additional advantages it offers to companies achieving exceptional Emiratisation by granting them membership in the Tawteen Partners Club, which entitles them to financial discounts of up to 80 per cent on the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s service fees, and prioritising them in the government procurement system, thereby boosting their business growth opportunities.

MoHRE highlighted the significant support provided by the Nafis platform in facilitating companies to fulfil their obligations, adding that the platform has a rich pool of qualified Emirati talents.

It praised the private sector’s engagement with Emiratisation policies and the companies’ commitment to meeting the required targets, which has positively reflected on the national mandate, achieving unprecedented results.

By the end of May, more than 141,000 Emiratis were employed across 28,000 private sector companies in the UAE.