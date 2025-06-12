Saudi border guards seize 2.7m amphetamine tablets, 180 tons of khat and 4 tons of hashish in major anti-smuggling busts; 2,411 arrests made

Saudi Arabia has made hundreds of arrests and seized massive amounts of illegal drug s at borders across the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Border Guard successfully thwarted major smuggling attempts across Tabuk, Jazan, Aseer, Najran, Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions.

These operations resulted in the seizure of:

2,756,806 amphetamine tablets

1,944,230 tablets subject to medical circulation regulations

4 tons of hashish

180 tons of khat

Saudi drugs busts

In connection with these seizures, 2,411 individuals were arrested: 1,518 of Ethiopian nationality, 842 of Yemeni nationality, seven of Sudanese nationality, six of Eritrean nationality, three of Somali nationality, two of Pakistani nationality, and 33 Saudi citizens.

The Ministry of Interior urges all citizens and residents to report any information related to drug smuggling or promotion. Reports can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions or 999 in other regions.

Reports can be made via the General Directorate of Border Guard’s number 994, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control’s number 995, or by emailing [email protected]. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality.